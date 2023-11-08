Andersons Inc. Q3 earnings underperform amid US currency shortage in Egypt

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Andersons Inc. unveiled its third-quarter financial results, which underperformed compared to analysts' expectations. The disappointing earnings were attributed, in part, to the challenges stemming from a scarcity of US currency in Egypt, a pivotal wheat-importing nation. The Ohio-based company disclosed that it was compelled to offer a less favorable exchange rate than initially anticipated, resulting in pre-tax losses amounting to USD19 million in Egypt. Andersons Inc. clarified in its statement that its business operations predominantly dealt in US dollars. However, the unusual liquidity issues affecting the Egyptian currency prompted the company to adjust its exchange rates for products that had previously been delivered.



The economic reverberations of the Russian invasion of Ukraine had far-reaching consequences for Egypt, leading to a swift outflow of billions of dollars in foreign funds. In response to these economic challenges, the Egyptian government devalued the Egyptian pound on three occasions since the beginning of the previous year. This ongoing shortage of US dollars has taken a severe toll on wheat imports, potentially contributing to diminished profits for crop trading companies like The Andersons. As a result of these adverse developments, the company's stock faced a significant decline of 5.9% during after-hours trading.



In summary, Andersons Inc.'s third-quarter earnings fell below expectations, primarily due to the acute shortage of US currency in Egypt, a situation exacerbated by broader economic factors resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These challenges have compelled the company to offer less favorable exchange rates, resulting in substantial pre-tax losses and a notable decline in stock value.

