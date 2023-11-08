Biden Demands Three-Day Pause in Israeli-Hamas War to Ensure Hostage Release

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement a three-day pause in attacks against Hamas in Gaza. The proposed pause aims to create an opportunity for negotiators to secure the release of more hostages held by the militant group.



According to sources, discussions between the United States, Israel, and Qatar have centered around a plan in which Hamas would release 10 to 15 hostages during the proposed three-day pause. Additionally, the group would verify the identities of the remaining captives and provide a list of those being held. These steps are seen as critical in the efforts to facilitate their release.



President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed this proposal during a recent telephone call. While the United States continues to support the idea of tactical pauses to address specific humanitarian concerns, Israeli officials have maintained their opposition to a general ceasefire, emphasizing the need for progress on the hostage issue.



Netanyahu has expressed firm opposition to a ceasefire, stating that calls for such an action amount to "calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas." He has insisted on the release of all approximately 240 hostages held by Hamas before considering any broader cessation of hostilities.



