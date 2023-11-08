Ukrainian Ambassador Urges Polish Truckers to End Border Blockade

(MENAFN) Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vassily Zvarych, has expressed concern over the blockade imposed by Polish truckers at several border crossings, asserting that their actions may inadvertently benefit Russia. The truckers have pledged to maintain the blockade until their grievances are addressed by the Polish government.



Under the terms of the blockade, the truckers have committed to allowing only one truck to pass per hour, with exceptions for vehicles transporting military or humanitarian aid, as well as those carrying perishable goods and livestock.



The truckers' protest draws parallels to recent unrest among Polish farmers, who have been calling on Warsaw to curb the influx of low-cost Ukrainian grain imports. Jacek Sokol, the owner of a small trucking company and deputy head of the Committee to Protect Transporters and Transport Employers, the group organizing the protests, emphasized their intention to persist in their demonstration until the government acknowledges their concerns.



Ukraine's ambassador, Vassily Zvarych, swiftly denounced the blockade, characterizing it as a "strike in the back" by the Polish. He highlighted the potential threat to the corridors of solidarity between Ukraine and the European Union that traverse Poland's territory, urging the protesters to consider alternative methods for advocating their rights that do not impede cross-border movement.



Zvarych further emphasized that the blockade, rather than benefiting the protesters' cause, may inadvertently serve the interests of the "common enemy" shared by Kiev and Warsaw – referring to what he described as "Russian terrorists." The ambassador's statement underscores the delicate geopolitical dynamics at play and the need for constructive dialogue between the parties involved.



