YouTube's aggressive method against ad blockers drives users to uninstall them

(MENAFN) In a recent report, it was revealed that YouTube's efforts to combat ad blockers have dealt a substantial blow to the companies that produce these ad-blocking tools. The move by YouTube prompted a mass exodus of users, as they uninstalled ad blockers in response to warnings displayed by the platform. This strategic maneuver by YouTube has raised eyebrows and is outlined in a report by Engadget.



Ad-blocking firms, including AdGuard, found themselves at the forefront of this fallout. AdGuard reported a surge in uninstalls of its Chrome extension, with over 11,000 users opting to remove the tool daily since October 9. This marked a significant increase compared to the 6,000 daily uninstalls recorded before YouTube implemented its new measures. Notably, on October 18 alone, a staggering 52,000 users uninstalled AdGuard, as stated by the company's Chief Technology Officer, Andrei Meshkov. However, it's worth noting that the crackdown has not impacted installations of the paid version of AdGuard.



Another ad-blocking player, Ghostery, observed a consistent user base in October, with three to five times the typical daily number of installs and uninstalls. Worryingly for ad-blocking companies, over 90% of Ghostery users who responded to a survey explaining their uninstalls cited YouTube's incompatibility with the tool as the primary reason for parting ways.



Interestingly, the impact of YouTube's campaign appears to be primarily limited to users accessing the platform via Google Chrome on laptops and desktops. Some users have resorted to using alternative web browsers as a workaround. This shift is reflected in the notable 30% increase in installations of Microsoft Edge in October compared to the previous month.



YouTube's moves against ad blockers have sent ripples through the ad-blocking industry, forcing users to reconsider the tools they employ to navigate the platform's ad-heavy environment.

