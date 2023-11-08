Romanian PM Criticizes Austrian Veto on Schengen Accession

(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed strong discontent over Austria's continued veto on Romania's entry into the Schengen Area, labeling it as a "profound injustice." He has even hinted at the possibility of taking legal action against Austria if the situation persists.



The Schengen Area allows citizens of European Union member states to travel freely within the bloc. Despite the European Commission's assessment in 2011 that both Romania and Bulgaria met the necessary criteria for Schengen accession, they have been excluded from the agreement for over a decade due to vetoes by Austria and the Netherlands, respectively.



In an interview with Bloomberg, Ciolacu emphasized the significant role Romania plays in facilitating the transit of Ukrainian exports, making its inclusion in Schengen crucial for the entire European community. He argued that the border controls imposed as a result of the veto have resulted in substantial financial losses and extended delays in the transportation of goods to and from Ukraine.



Ciolacu further pointed out what he perceived as a disparity, noting that Austria, a non-NATO member, benefits from Romania's NATO membership and participation in the European Sky Shield initiative. However, Austria's continued opposition to Romania's Schengen accession is viewed as unjustifiable by Bucharest.



The Romanian Prime Minister has explored various avenues to exert pressure on Austria, including leveraging a legal dispute related to a Black Sea gas field. Additionally, Ciolacu has not ruled out the possibility of pursuing legal action through the European Court of Justice.



With Spain currently holding the rotating presidency of the European Union, there are indications that the Schengen issue may be raised at the upcoming meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council, scheduled for December 5. This development reflects a growing determination within the European Union to address the longstanding Schengen accession stalemate.



