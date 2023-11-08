Technology giants race for generative AI dominance

(MENAFN) In the fast-evolving world of technology, whether they are involved in selling advertising, smartphones, or microchips, all companies are vying to demonstrate their leadership in the race towards generative artificial intelligence (AI). The race for AI supremacy has become a fundamental mission for these tech giants, with their very survival hinging on their ability to stay ahead of the curve.



Independent analyst Jack Gould underscores the critical importance of having an "AI mission" for any technology company. He asserts that without a strong commitment to AI, companies are unlikely to survive in the competitive landscape. The era of AI has rendered all other considerations secondary, and the key objectives for these companies are to bring products to market faster and make their presence felt louder than their competitors.



In recent weeks, major technology companies have unveiled their financial results for the July-September period. While many of them exceeded analysts' expectations, the central focus on Wall Street has undeniably been artificial intelligence. Google, a global leader in online advertising, reported an impressive 42 percent year-on-year increase in quarterly profits, exceeding the expectations of Wall Street analysts.



However, Google's shares experienced a notable drop of more than 10 percent over just two sessions, primarily due to disappointing results in its cloud computing business, an arena currently experiencing substantial growth. The tech giant's investments in cloud computing services have attracted numerous AI-focused start-up companies, promising substantial returns in the future. Yet, as of now, these developments are insufficient to satisfy investors, as explained by Insider Intelligence analyst Max Wellens.



The field of cloud computing serves as a pivotal domain for the development and propagation of generative artificial intelligence, a technology that has gained significant prominence following the remarkable success of ChatGPT, an interface introduced by OpenAI a year ago. Many industry observers view generative AI as a transformative breakthrough akin to the emergence of the Internet. It enables the generation of textual content, images, and audio based on straightforward natural language requests. This process relies on training language models within cloud computing infrastructure, allowing computer systems to gather and process vast amounts of data for content generation.



Key players such as Microsoft, Google, and Meta (encompassing Facebook and Instagram) have taken significant strides in developing their own models in the realm of generative artificial intelligence. This fervent competition among tech giants underscores the critical importance of staying at the forefront of the AI race, as it shapes the future landscape of the technology industry.

