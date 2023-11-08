(MENAFN) As Ukraine grapples with the heavy losses sustained in its ongoing conflict with Russia, the country's military has increasingly turned to conscripting older men to bolster its ranks. This shift has led to a significant rise in the average age of Ukrainian soldiers, now standing at approximately 43 years old, compared to an average of 30-35 in March 2022, when a surge of voluntary enlistments was observed.



Reports indicate that the toll of casualties, both in terms of fatalities and injuries, has severely depleted Ukraine's armed forces. Draft offices have been compelled to call up older individuals to fill the gaps. An aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged this demographic shift, emphasizing that the makeup of the forces has transformed, with many conscripts now being older and potentially facing health challenges.



The article delves into Zelensky's struggles in dealing with alleged betrayals by Western allies, as well as grappling with corruption and internal discord within his own government amid the prolonged conflict with Moscow.



While Ukraine has not publicly disclosed its casualty figures, as of August, United States officials estimated that nearly 500,000 individuals on both sides had been killed or wounded. The Russian Defense Ministry provided its own estimate last month, suggesting that Kiev had lost over 90,000 troops since June, coinciding with a faltering Ukrainian counteroffensive.



This shift towards conscripting older men sheds light on the evolving dynamics within Ukraine's armed forces and underscores the ongoing challenges the country faces in sustaining its military efforts against Russia.



