Angel On The Wing: A Tale Of Survival And Resilience In The Face Of Tragedy

In a gripping memoir,“Angel on the Wing,” Joan Zeller recounts her harrowing experience as a survivor of a tragic plane crash that claimed sixty-five lives in February 1959. This astonishing true story offers a vivid and heart-wrenching account of a night that changed her life and the lives of those who were on American Airlines Flight 320, on their way from Chicago to New York.

On that fateful evening, as the clock neared midnight, the foggy and cold atmosphere over the East River turned into a scene an unimaginable horror when the plane crashed during its approach to LaGuardia airport, Joan Zeller, a stewardess on that ill-fated night, courageously shares the gripping details of the crash, the perilous moments following impact, and the nightmarish ordeal of surviving in the frigid, dark waters before their miraculous rescue, Joan's story is one of resilience, hope, and the enduring human spirit.

What inspired Joan Zeller to tell her extraordinary story was her discovery of a website documenting the events of that tragic evening, listing the names of those who perished alongside the eight survivors. Touched by the heartfelt pleas from the families of the deceased, she recognized her unique opportunity as an eyewitness and survivor to provide solace and closure to those who lost loved ones that night.

“Angel on the Wing” is not only a tale of survival but also a testament to Joan Zeller's lifelong adventurous spirit. Her journey has been one of daring choices and unbridled exploration, from abandoning a stable, career-oriented job to joining the world of aviation. This book serves as a reflection of her free-spirited nature and how she confronted an overwhelming tragedy.

Today, Joan Zeller is a retired adventurer living a quiet life in a picturesque New England town, She has channeled her artistic inclinations into watercolor painting, capturing the beauty of pets and wildlife. A stewardess turned author, she has come full circle in her incredible journey.

“Angel on the Wing” is a remarkable narrative of survival, bravery, and the enduring human capacity to triumph over adversity. Joan Zeller's tale will inspire and captivate readers, offering a profound and poignant glimpse into the indomitable spirit of the human soul.

Copies of the book are available on Amazon and more online book retailers.