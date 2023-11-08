Agricultural Equipment Market By Product Type, End-User, Application, Region Global Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global agricultural equipment market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
The agricultural equipment includes mechanical devices that have applications in farming and agricultural activities. The widely used agricultural equipments are mowers, sprayers, balers, tractors, plows, planters, combines, etc. These technologies are efficient for use in various activities including, planting, harvesting, land preparation, plant cultivation, and sowing seeds.
The growing agricultural activities would ultimately boost the demand for agricultural equipment. The world population is increasing at a significant rate, surging the demand for food. Thus, with the increasing demand for food, the requirement for agricultural activities would ultimately fuel. Moreover, government initiatives to decrease malnutrition and the hunger index would boost the demand for agricultural activities, which would ultimately increase the adoption of agricultural equipment.
Governments of various countries have been introducing favorable policies and initiatives to support farmers and agricultural activities. Various government bodies provide loans to help farmers adopt modern methods of agriculture. Such initiatives would contribute to the growth of the overall market. The farmers in the United States are provided with loan facilities to buy livestock, seeds, and equipment. Thus, the government initiatives would boost the growth of the global agricultural equipment market.
However, the high costs associated with the agricultural equipment are expected to restrain the market from growth. The advancements in agricultural equipment increase the price of the technology.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had severely declined the demand for agriculture equipment. The global crisis disrupted the entire value chain, especially in developing and underdeveloped regions. Moreover, the global pandemic had adversely affected the financial capacity of the farmers, due to which farmers avoided purchasing such costly equipment.
Global Agricultural Equipment Market - Regional Insights
North America is leading in the global agricultural equipment market by acquiring the maximum share. The market witnesses the highest adoption of advanced and modern technologies in the region. Moreover, the presence of leading companies in the region further expands its contribution to the global market. Apart from that, government initiatives and favorable farm laws would influence the growth of the global agricultural equipment market.
Meanwhile, Europe and Asia-Pacific region is forecast to contribute to the growth of the global agricultural equipment market during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
Kubota Corporation (Japan) J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (United Kingdom) China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd.(China) AGCO Corporation (United States) SDF S.p.A. (Europe) Deere & Company (United States) CNH Industrial N.V. (Europe) Escorts Limited (India) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India) Bellota (Europe) CLAAS KGaA MBH (Germany) Horsch Maschinen GmbH (Germany) J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd. (United Kingdom) Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A. (Europe) Morris Industries Ltd. (Unites States) TAFE (India) Valmont Industries, Inc. (Unites States) Mater Macc S.p.A. (Europe) Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Type
Tractors Compact Utility Tractors Utility Tractors Row Crop Tractors Plowing and Cultivating Machinery Planting Machinery Row crop planters Air seeders Grain drills Others Harvesting Machinery Haying and Forage Machinery Irrigation Machinery Other Types
By Application
Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation Sowing & Planting Weed Cultivation Plant Protection Harvesting & Threshing Post-harvest &Agro Processing
By Power Output
<30 HP 31-70 HP 71-130 HP 131-250 HP >250 HP
By Drive Type
Two-Wheel Drive Four-Wheel Drive
By Equipment Type
Cereal Combines Non-Cereal Combines Balers Sprayers
By Region
North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
