Agricultural Equipment Market By Product Type, End-User, Application, Region Global Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global agricultural equipment market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The agricultural equipment includes mechanical devices that have applications in farming and agricultural activities. The widely used agricultural equipments are mowers, sprayers, balers, tractors, plows, planters, combines, etc. These technologies are efficient for use in various activities including, planting, harvesting, land preparation, plant cultivation, and sowing seeds.

The growing agricultural activities would ultimately boost the demand for agricultural equipment. The world population is increasing at a significant rate, surging the demand for food. Thus, with the increasing demand for food, the requirement for agricultural activities would ultimately fuel. Moreover, government initiatives to decrease malnutrition and the hunger index would boost the demand for agricultural activities, which would ultimately increase the adoption of agricultural equipment.

Governments of various countries have been introducing favorable policies and initiatives to support farmers and agricultural activities. Various government bodies provide loans to help farmers adopt modern methods of agriculture. Such initiatives would contribute to the growth of the overall market. The farmers in the United States are provided with loan facilities to buy livestock, seeds, and equipment. Thus, the government initiatives would boost the growth of the global agricultural equipment market.

However, the high costs associated with the agricultural equipment are expected to restrain the market from growth. The advancements in agricultural equipment increase the price of the technology.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had severely declined the demand for agriculture equipment. The global crisis disrupted the entire value chain, especially in developing and underdeveloped regions. Moreover, the global pandemic had adversely affected the financial capacity of the farmers, due to which farmers avoided purchasing such costly equipment.

Global Agricultural Equipment Market - Regional Insights

North America is leading in the global agricultural equipment market by acquiring the maximum share. The market witnesses the highest adoption of advanced and modern technologies in the region. Moreover, the presence of leading companies in the region further expands its contribution to the global market. Apart from that, government initiatives and favorable farm laws would influence the growth of the global agricultural equipment market.

Meanwhile, Europe and Asia-Pacific region is forecast to contribute to the growth of the global agricultural equipment market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type



Tractors

Compact Utility Tractors

Utility Tractors

Row Crop Tractors

Plowing and Cultivating Machinery

Planting Machinery

Row crop planters

Air seeders

Grain drills

Others

Harvesting Machinery

Haying and Forage Machinery

Irrigation Machinery Other Types

By Application



Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing & Planting

Weed Cultivation

Plant Protection

Harvesting & Threshing Post-harvest &Agro Processing

By Power Output



<30 HP

31-70 HP

71-130 HP

131-250 HP >250 HP

By Drive Type



Two-Wheel Drive Four-Wheel Drive

By Equipment Type



Cereal Combines

Non-Cereal Combines

Balers Sprayers

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

