Organic Tea Market Report Size With Valuable Insights, Growth Survey And Leading Players From 2023 To 2032

Global Organic Tea Market is valued at approximately USD 451.79 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.20% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Organic Tea is such type of beverage, which is free of synthetic ingredients such as herbicides, pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and fungicides. It uses natural processing methods such as composting, solar power, and crop rotation to retain the water supply safe and free of harmful chemicals. The Organic Tea market is expanding because of factors such as increasing health awareness and rising disposable income. However, the foremost key factor driving is increasing health awareness due to the increase in the market demand for organic tea market over the world. Now a day people are more conscious about their health and organic tea is fully chemical-free as well as reduces stress which is boost market demand. Another key factor is increasing disposable income due to the increase in the market growth of the organic tea market over the world. It increases the purchasing power of people, as well as people, are more capable to spend on these products which are boost market growth.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundations, the health sector market of India in the year 2016 is USD 110 billion and the health sector market of India in the year 2022 is USD 372 billion. And according to the OECD Stat. the health status of the US in the year 2019 is USD 5.1 and the health status of the US in the year 2020 is USD 5.7. Another key factor is increasing disposable income. For instance, according to Statista, the disposable income in the year 2020 is USD 1567.8 billion and the disposable income in the year 2021 is USD 16018.8 billion. The opportunity in the Organic Tea market is the rising demand for ready-to-use products due to the increase in the market demand over the forecast period. However, rising the trends of coffee consumption stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Organic Tea Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of owing to anti-ageing products as well as raising tea consumption which is accelerating the market demand for organic tea over the world. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising increasing demand for green tea, rising disposable income and rising health awareness would create lucrative growth prospects for the Organic Tea market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Tata Consumer Product Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Associated British Foods PLC

Vahdam Teas Private Limited

Celestial Seasonings

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporations Limited

Stash Tea

Bigelow Tea

Republic of Tea, Inc. Mighty Leaf Tea

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2019 , Sariwangi owned by Unilever, announced the release of new 3-in-1 organic tea products. Powdered milk tea comes in two flavourrs: Caramel and Tarik.

In May 2019 , Wagh Bakri Tea Group announced that it has launched tea packaging for its range of organic teas as part of its centennial celebrations.

In November 2019 , Ajinomoto General Foods Inc. announced a collaboration in Japan with Accenture PLC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Camelia

Herbal

By Taste:

Flavored

Plain

By Form:

Tea Bag

Leaf & Powder

Liquid

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online & D2C

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

