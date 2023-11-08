Fiducial Markers Market Type, Application -Global Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global fiducial markers market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The fiducial markers help track the exact location of the tumor. It is a grain-size metal object that is used as imaging guidance in radiation therapy. These markers are widely adopted in cancer treatments, metrology, augmented reality, medical imaging, and genetic testing.

The growing prevalence of various types of cancers is driving the growth of the global fiducial markers market. The applications of fiducial markers in radiation therapy would boost its adoption for cancer treatments throughout the world. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there was an increase of 19.3 million cancer cases in 2020, of which ten million deaths were reported due to cancer. Such hikes in the prevalence of diseases would enhance the growth of the global market.

Radiotherapy or radiation therapy is a widely adopted treatment for curing cancer. The radiotherapy treatment requires fiducial markers to track the tumor. Moreover, it is considered the most prevalent treatment to kill cancer cells in the body. Thus, the growing adoption of radiation therapy would automatically boost the demand for fiducial markers. Moreover, as cancer cases are emerging at a high pace, the need for fiducial markers applications in CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, and ultrasound would grow during the forecast period.

The side effects of radiation therapy are expected to slow down the use of the fiducial markers. Radiation therapy causes severe side effects like baldness, hair loss, fatigue, etc. Thus, the therapies are getting replaced with other substitute treatments like proton therapy.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 severely declined the growth of the global fiducial markers market. The demand for fiducial markers halted due to the nationwide lockdown and disruption in the supply chain. According to researchers, cancer screenings were decreased by 85% after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest market share in the global fiducial markers market. The demand for the fiducial markers is expected to grow in the region, owing to the presence of leading market players in various countries. Apart from that, the European market is forecast to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The surge in breast and colorectal cancer cases in the region would ultimately increase the demand for fiducial markers in the region.

Market segmentation

By Product



Metal-Based Markers

Pure Gold Markers

Gold Combination Markers

Other Metal-Based Markers

Polymer-Based Markers Other Fiducial Markers

By Modality



CT/CBCT

MRI

Radiotherapy Ultrasound

By Type



Lung Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer Other Cancers

By End-User



Hospitals & Outpatient Facilities

Independent Radiotherapy Centers Cancer Research Centers

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

