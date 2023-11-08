Vodka Market By Type, Application, And Region Global Forecast 2023 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global vodka market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030

The growing interest of the millennial population in cocktails culture would propel the growth of the global vodka market. Vodka companies are regularly coming up with innovative vodka flavors to attract consumers. Moreover, several key players are adopting new ways to upgrade with the changing demand of the consumers. Such experiments would surge the demand for innovative vodka flavors during the forecast period.

The global vodka market witnesses maximum demand from the millennials population and youngsters. The growing use of social media platforms is boosting the demand for vodka, mostly among the millennial population. Moreover, the rising number of pubs and clubs around the globe ultimately surges the demand for vodka. The growing social media trends and nightlife has inclined the public's interest in alcoholic beverages. Thus, with the growing engagement on social media platforms and pubs, the demand for vodka would also increase.

The market is witnessing a surge in the demand for small-batch handcrafted vodka. Apart from that, unique flavor profiles and changing choices of consumers are forecast to contribute to the overall growth of the market. Heaven Hill Brands and Deep Eddy Vodka offers a diverse range of innovations in vodka, including tea vodka, orange vodka, cranberry vodka, lemon vodka, and many more. Such contributions would boost the demand for vodka among customers. Thus, in turn, global vodka market would grow during the forecast period at a significant rate.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic profoundly impacted various industries, including the food and beverage companies. The vodka companies suffered from tremendous loss during the COVID_19 pandemic, owing to the disruption in transportation. The supply of raw materials also halted, which, in turn, obstructed the growth of the global vodka market. However, with the new era of online services, the global vodka market is expected to recover at the same pace.

Global Vodka Market - Regional Insights

North America is expected to present maximum contribution to the growth of the global vodka market. The region is leading in the market, owing to the maximum vodka consumption among the population. Moreover, factors like developing urbanization and increasing disposable incomes are forecast to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Apart from that, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the changing lifestyles, growing demand for alcoholic beverages, and the prevalence of pubs in the region. Thus, both the regions are expected to grow the global vodka market during the analysis period.

Competition in the market



Stoli Group (United States)

Proximo Spirits (United States)

Canadian Iceberg Vodka Corporation (Canada)

Distell (South Africa)

Constellation Brands Inc. (United States)

Central European Distribution Corporation (United States)

Brown-Forman (United States)

Bacardi & Company Limited (North America)

Pernod Ricard (Europe)

Campari Group (Europe)

Diageo plc (United Kingdom)

Soyuz-Viktan (Europe)

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (India)

Gray Goose (Europe)

Nemiroff (Europe)

The UB group (India) Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Flavor Type



Flavored Non-flavored

By Distribution Channel



Restaurants & Bars

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Stores Others

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil Argentina

