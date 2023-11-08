Wound Dressing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global wound dressing market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

A wound dressing is a medication or item used directly to wounds, cuts, injuries, burns, and so on to help them heal and prevent infection. A wide range of wound dressings is available in the market, each for a specific purpose and type of injury. A wound dressing's primary function is to stop excessive bleeding from a lesion or wound. Additionally, it aids in absorbing excess blood, plasma, and other fluids flowing out of the injury. In order to accelerate healing, wound dressings must provide ample moisture and oxygenation to minimize wound trauma.

Factors Affecting



Diabetic and mobility disorders are a growing threat in developing countries, which has led to severe chronic wounds that will often go undiagnosed. As more diagnostic centers open during the forecast period, the wound dressing market demand is likely to increase.

Among the factors contributing to the growth of the wound dressing market are wound dressing applications that have rapidly expanded. With rising innovation in this field, traditional dressings have given way to medically infused products and devices that provide more successful wound healing than plain dressings. The growth of the wound dressings market is likely to be slowed down in the near future due to the growing pressure of competitive pricing.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

There has been a negative impact on the global wound dressings market caused by Covid-19. During the Covid-19 crisis, healthcare professionals served as frontline workers, and both healthcare professionals and healthcare organizations prioritized virus-infected patients. In consequence, nonemergency and elective wound treatments increased, lowering the demand for wound dressings. Although the market is likely to slow down in the projected period, major industry players are doing their part to ensure a sustainable supply chain.

Regional Overview

North America held the largest share of the market. As diabetic foot ulcers and surgical procedures have increased in prevalence in this region, wound dressings have become more popular. There are a number of prominent players in this market, such as Medline Industries, Urgo Medicals, Shield Line, and others, which are also driving the market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent competitors in the global wound dressing market are:



Coloplast Corp. (United States)

Derma Sciences (United States)

Integra Lifesciences (United States)

Kinetic Concepts, Inc. (United States)

3M Multinational conglomerate company (United States)

Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom)

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Europe)

ConvaTec Group PLC (United Kingdom)

Medline Industries, LP, (United States)

Urgo GmbH (Europe)

Shield Line (United States)

Zeni Medical (United States)

Hollister Incorporated (United States)

Paul Hartmann AG (Europe)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (United Kingdom)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)

Dermarite Industries LLC (United States)

Winner Medical Co., LTD (China)

Deroyal Industries, Inc. (United States) Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global wound dressing market segmentation focuses on Dressing Type, Wound Type, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Dressing Type



Advanced Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings



Silicone Foam Dressings

Non-silicone Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Hydrofiber Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Wound Contact Dressings

Superabsorbent Dressings

Other Advanced Dressings Traditional Wound Dressings

Segmentation based on Wound Type



Surgical and Traumatic Wound

Venous Leg Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers Burns and Other Wounds

Segmentation based on End-Users



Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings Others

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

