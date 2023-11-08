Protein Supplements Market Size, Growth Status, Emerging Technology, Key Players And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Protein Supplements Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Protein Supplements Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Protein Supplements Market is valued at approximately USD 6.26 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Protein supplements are a form of nutritional and bodybuilding supplement that is used by bodybuilders and sports athletes to supplement their diets and enhance their protein intake without increasing their carbohydrate and fat intake. The growing consumer awareness concerning health & nutrition to usher innovation, increasing disposable income, coupled with increasing popularity of protein supplements among the millennials are some prominent factors that are fueling the market demand across the globe.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Global Protein Supplements Market' Report: https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2400

The surging demand for sports nutrition & supplements is acting as a key driving factor for market growth. Sports nutrition encompasses consuming nutrients such proteins, vitamins, supplements, fats, carbs, minerals, and organic compounds. Sports nutritional products, such as sports drinks, sports supplements, and sports foods, are promoted toward bodybuilders and strength & endurance athletes to boost their overall performance, stamina, and health. According to Statista, in 2021, the global market for sports nutrition & supplement is estimated to be worth around USD 44.43 billion, which is anticipated to constantly grow and reach USD 85.7 billion by the year 2030. Hence, these factors are exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increasing number of health-conscious consumers and fitness centers, as well as rising government initiatives are creating various growth prospects for the market over the forecasting years. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials is a major cause of the high cost of production, which is restraining the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Protein Supplements Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding health and wellness and the rise in demand for protein products. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, rising focus on a healthy lifestyle, as well as the higher disposable income in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:



Glanbia, Plc

MusclePharm Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

CytoSport, Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

The Bountiful Company

Woodbolt Distribution LLC

Dymatize Enterprises LLC

BPI Sports LLC International Dehydrated Foods, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2021, Carbery introduced Optipep 4Power- a new hydrolyzed Protein Isolates (WPH) that is specially designed for high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

In 2018, Glanbia Nutritionals expanded the company's protein powder capabilities with the launch of BevEdge Protein Isolates A-220W, a pre-acidified Protein Isolates isolate, which facilitates the creation of berry and citrus-flavored protein drink mixes.

Global Protein Supplements Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Source, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Animal-based

Plant-Based

By Product:

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready to Drink

Others

By Application:

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Direct to Customers (DTC)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Reasons to Consider Purchasing the Protein Supplements Market Report:

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the Protein Supplements Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the report's dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the report's clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the market's performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the Protein Supplements market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the report's critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the Protein Supplements market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the Protein Supplements market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443136844/2796/2023-11-08T04:26:45