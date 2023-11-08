Gluten Free Pasta Market Share, Emerging Technology, Key Players, Industry Challenges And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Gluten Free Pasta Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Gluten Free Pasta is a made without using wheat or any substance that doesn't contain gluten rather than that it is made up of corn, rice and potato flour. The Gluten Free Pasta market is expanding because of factors such as rising concern about celiac disease and growth in gluten-intolerant people. This market is dominated by some of these key players named as Dr. Schar AG, Quinoa Corporation, RP's Pasta Company, Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. P.I, and Bionaturae, LLC.

The growth in the number of celiac patients and the gluten-intolerant people has increased the demand for gluten-free products such as pasta. North Americans are way more conscious about the consumption of gluten as compared to other regions due to the increasing insensitivity to gluten in their body. According to reports, It is estimated that 1 in 133 Americans, or the 1% of the population, is suffering from celiac disease. However, recent studies suggest that the prevalence may be greater than 1% in the United States. Also in Italy, a mass screening program was done for children which showed a prevalence of celiac disease of 1.6%. As well as there is no pharmaceutical treatment for celiac disease and gluten intolerance which is expected to drive the growth of gluten-free products in near future. Moreover, the increasing demand for non-GMO food products has created a further opportunity for this market. However, the difficulty in maintaining the consistency of Gluten Free Pasta stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Gluten Free Pasta Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region's increasing disease prevalence. According to the Cleveland Clinic reports, it was concluded that around 6% of the population in the U.S. is gluten intolerant. This is more common than celiac disease, which affects about 1% of the population. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising health consciousness among people, an increase in the Population expected to witness an increase in celiac disease, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government in the market space. For instance, Oba an Italian Firm released a gluten-free pasta made from west African ancient grain called Fonio.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Piccolo launched the brand-new gluten-free rice pasta, which is the latest addition to their bakery line. It is specially manufactured for babies and toddlers. It is intended to melt when cooked. It's a great choice for parents to explore new textures as their baby begins weaning and is suitable for babies six months and older.

In February 2022, NEW YORK - Banza, a green bean convenience food maker, is launching Sporkful's Banza Cascatelli, a better-for-you, gluten-free version of the new cascatelli pasta shape.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

