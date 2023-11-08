EU Increases Humanitarian Aid To Gaza By €25M

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

As part of the EU's continued support to people in Gaza, the Commission will provide a further €25m in humanitarian aid. This quadruples EU humanitarian assistance to over €100m for Gaza this year.

The new assistance will be provided to humanitarian organisations to provide life-saving assistance, in particular focusing on water and sanitation, health, food and other essential items.

Announcing the funding today, President von der Leyen said,“We are further increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza by another €25m. By doing so, the European Union would spend a total of €100m in humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. At the same time, we are working with Israel, Egypt, and the United Nations, to let more convoys into Gaza, including through corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs.”

The European Council Conclusions, adopted on 26 October, called for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs.

The EU has launched a Humanitarian Air Bridge operation in aid to the people affected by the crisis, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian cargo supplied by partners such as UNICEF and international organisations

Since 16 October, six flights carrying over 263 tonnes of aid reached Egypt. The operations aim to facilitate the prepositioning of aid in support of fast delivery of assistance to people in need in Gaza.

Furthermore, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to offer support for repatriation flights from Israel.