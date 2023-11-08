Al-Sisi, Macron Discuss Gaza Situation, Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone on Tuesday to exchange views on the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip. They reviewed the outcomes of the international and regional diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and stop the Israeli military aggression.

Al-Sisi emphasized the urgency of working towards a ceasefire to protect civilians and ensure the smooth and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance.



Macron expressed his appreciation for Egypt's role in both the political and humanitarian aspects, especially in providing, coordinating, and sending aid to Gaza, as well as receiving wounded Palestinians and evacuating foreign nationals. He also briefed Al-Sisi on the French relief initiatives.

Al-Sisi also met with William Burns, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, on Tuesday, in the presence of Major General Abbas Kamel, the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service. According to the presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy, the meeting reaffirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the US and its vital role in maintaining security and stability in the Middle East.

The two sides also expressed their mutual interest in enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially at the security and intelligence levels, to support the efforts to restore stability in the region and confront the multiple challenges in this regard. The meeting also discussed several international and regional issues of common interest, particularly the Israeli military escalation in Gaza.



Al-Sisi reiterated the main points of the Egyptian position on this issue, especially the need for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians and facilitate access to humanitarian aid. Burns, on his part, stressed his eagerness to continue the intensive coordination with the Egyptian side to resolve the current crisis.