UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev ascended to pinnacle of sport's pound-for-pound rankings

(MENAFN) In a historic moment for Russian mixed martial arts (MMA), UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has ascended to the pinnacle of the sport's pound-for-pound rankings, surpassing American superstar Jon Jones. This achievement marks Makhachev as the second-ever Russian fighter to hold the coveted top position, following in the footsteps of his close friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who maintained the pound-for-pound throne until his formal retirement in March 2021.



Makhachev's ascent to the number one spot in the rankings comes on the heels of his triumphant performance in the main event at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi late last October. In this highly anticipated bout, Makhachev successfully defended his lightweight title in a rematch against Australian adversary Alexander Volkanovski. Unlike their initial encounter in February, which Makhachev won by unanimous decision after a closely contested five-round battle, the Dagestani fighter left no room for doubt in the rematch, securing a first-round knockout with a decisive head-kick.



With this accomplishment, Jon Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, ceded his position at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, slipping into second place. Unfortunately, Jones faced an unforeseen setback when he sustained a torn pectoral tendon during training, forcing him to withdraw from his scheduled title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 later this month. Meanwhile, Volkanovski, the UFC's featherweight champion, secured the third spot in the prestigious pound-for-pound list.



Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov extended his congratulations to Makhachev, hailing the achievement as a "legendary feat." The Russian MMA Union also commended Makhachev, expressing their well-wishes for his continued success in the world of MMA. This momentous milestone solidifies Makhachev's status as a trailblazer in Russian combat sports and underscores the growing influence of Russian fighters on the global MMA stage.



