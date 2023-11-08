NATO Suspends Contribution in CFE Treaty After Russian Withdrawal

(MENAFN) NATO has officially declared the suspension of its involvement in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) after Russia's recent withdrawal from the agreement. The move comes as NATO deems the CFE Treaty as a "defunct mechanism" in the midst of the ongoing standoff between Russia and Western powers.



Originally signed in 1990 during the final stages of the Cold War, the CFE Treaty imposed limitations on the deployment of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, helicopters, and aircraft in Europe by both the Soviet bloc and NATO members.



Russia's Foreign Ministry acknowledged that the treaty initially played a stabilizing role in European security. However, it argued that the United States-led military alliance later circumvented the treaty's restrictions, particularly through the admission of new member states.



With tensions escalating over Ukraine, Russia ceased its participation in CFE mechanisms back in 2015, deeming them "outdated." This spring, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation officially terminating Russia's involvement in the CFE, with the withdrawal process finalized this week.



Responding to Russia's withdrawal, NATO issued a statement condemning Moscow's decision, characterizing it as "the latest in a series of actions that systematically undermine Euro-Atlantic security." NATO further explained that maintaining adherence to the CFE in the absence of Russian participation would be deemed "unsustainable."



As a result, NATO's member states have collectively agreed to suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty for an indefinite period, a decision that received unanimous support from all 31 member nations. NATO emphasized its continued commitment to reducing military risks, averting misunderstandings and conflicts, and establishing an effective framework for conventional arms control, all while taking into consideration the current security landscape.



