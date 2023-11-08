Flavored Milk Market Size (Volume And Value), Industry Share, Emerging Demand And Growth Factor Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Flavored Milk Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Flavored Milk Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Flavored Milk consists of sweetening agents such as sugar, coloring ingredients. It is pasteurized, ultra-high temperature treated, and refrigerated. It includes plant-based and dairy-based flavoring agents. Increasing diabetic population is likely to enhance the market growth in the forecast period. According to the Diabetes Research Institute in 2018, around 34.2 million people, or around 10.5 % of the US population is diabetic. Type 1 diabetes is recorded in around 5.2 % of all diagnosed cases of diabetes. It is affecting around 1.6 million people. Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of flavored milk enhances market growth. Rising adoption of nutrition-rich diets and favorable initiatives by the market players are the factors creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, growing health concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Flavored Milk market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is projected as the leading region across the world in terms of huge market share due to the rising consumption of milk, growing diabetic population, and rising number of key players. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in terms of CAGR. Factors such as rising demand for milk products and increasing disposable income etc. would create beneficial growth rate in the forecast period across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Danone (France)

Arla Foods Amba (Denmark)

Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (US)

Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd (China)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (US)

Dean Foods Company (US)

FrieslandCampina NV (Netherlands)

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) Amul Industries Pvt Ltd (India)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dairy-based

Plant-based

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

