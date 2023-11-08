Viscosupplementation Market Charting The Course To Mastery: Insights Revealed

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Viscosupplementation Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Viscosupplementation Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

Global Viscosupplementation Market was valued at US$ 4,347.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8,958.9 millionby 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Viscosupplementation is a highly sought-after medical treatment for the management of osteoarthritis-related pain and joint function improvement. The demand for viscosupplementation has witnessed a significant surge in recent years, owing to the growing incidence of osteoarthritis and an aging population.

Sanofi, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Seikagaku Corporation, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., LG Chem, and Ferring B.V., among others are the major key players in the global viscosupplementation market.

By Product Type



Single Injection

Three Injection Five Injection

By End Users



Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics/ASCs

By Region



North America



United States

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia Rest of Rest of America

