Camping Cooler Market 2023 Latest Research Report, Growth Factor, Emerging Demand And Global Analysis 2032

Global Camping Cooler Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Camping Cooler Market is valued approximately USD 827.86 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Camping cooler, cool box, portable ice chest, chilly bin, ice box, is an insulated box which helps in keeping food or drink cool. Major driving factors for the market are rising adventure tourism, growing camping industry. Moreover, rising advancement in manufacturing campaign coolers is creating lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecasted period.

According to the Statista, global adventures tourism market which is rising the market for camping coolers, in 2021 the market revenue was USD 288.1 million which is predicted to increase up to USD 806.2 million in 2025. The increasing revenue of camping industry is driving the growth for the camping furniture market. For instance: the U.S. government facilitates campsite booking through the government site at low accommodation charges as compared to the privately owned travel agencies. Furthermore, increase in adoption to adventure sports by the millennials. However, lack of stability impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the Global Camping Cooler Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising disposable income and rising outdoor activities. Over the course of the forecast period, MEA is expected to grow more quickly than any other region, with Latin America coming in second. The World Travel & Tourism Council's research indicates that spending on both domestic and international travel in Latin America increased in 2018 compared to 2017. Significant camping areas in Brazil, such as Bahia, Pousada, Porto Seguro, and Santa Clara, are anticipated to have rapid increase in tourism, driving the Latin American industry.

Major market players included in this report are:



Yeti Coolers, LLC.

AO Coolers

The Coleman Company Inc.

Pelican Products Inc.

Outdoor Active Gear

Igloo Products Corp.

Grizzly Coolers

Bison Coolers.

Koolatron Cordova Outdoors

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Yeti Coolers, LLC has started a partnership with Lowe's which would help expand the company's business.

In April 2019, Igloo has introduced of the first biodegradable alternative camp cooler named hate styrofoam cooler.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Volume:

<25 quarts

25-50 quarts

50-75 quarts

75-100 quarts

>100 quarts

By Product:

Hard

Soft

Others

By Application:

Dry camping

Backpacking

Off-road/RV camping

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

