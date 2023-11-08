Pet Grooming Products Market 2023 Present Scenario And Regional Outlook With Industry Expert By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Pet Grooming Products Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Pet Grooming Products Market is valued at approximately USD 4617.43 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Pet Grooming involves complete take care of the pet. Pet grooming includes the pet being bathed, brushed, sanitized and many more. Pet grooming products are accessories for pets which are used for their grooming. Pet grooming products are shampoo, soaps, brushes and many more The Pet Grooming Products market is expanding because of factors such as growing disposable income and growing awareness of animal healthcare. However, the rising disposable income of pet owners increase the demand for the pet grooming products market. People have disposable income so people have more cabale to spend on the pet grooming products. And Another factor is increasing the awareness of healthcare of animal that people want that every animal should be healthy.

According to Statista, the disposable income in the year 2020 is USD 1567.8 billion and the disposable income in the year 2021 is USD 16018.8 billion. Therefore, disposable income increases the demand for pet grooming products market across the world. Another important driving factor is the growing awareness of animal healthcare. According to Statista, the market size of animal healthcare in the year 2020 is USD 30 billion and the market size of animal healthcare in the year 2021 is USD 33.7 billion. Therefore, the growing awareness of healthcare increases the market growth across the world. The opportunity for pet grooming products market is rising the trends of using organic products for pet grooming due to the increase in the market demand over the forecast period. However, the rising concerns about pet allergies stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pet Grooming Products Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue and rising pet ownership. It is rising pet expenditure. In the US, people are so much active to adopt pet. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing awareness of animal healthcare. In Asia Pacific region, the major market player is China and Japan. They both are dealing the pet products by consumers like pet shampoo. These are dealing the market of pet shampoo which is increasing pet grooming shampoo would create the lucrative opportunity in the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Groomer's Choice

Himalaya Wellness Company

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Earthwile Endeavors, Inc. Resco

SynergyLabs

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

Coastal Pet Products Inc.

Vet's Best 4-Legger

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022 , the largest retailer Pet Supplies Plus (North America) announced the acquisition of Wag N' Wash, a new self-wash and pet food company.

In August 1, 2022 , Earthbath announces the partnership with Fido Friendly Magazines for Pet Adoption Tour.

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Shampoo & Conditioner

Comb & Brush

Clippers & Scissors

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Store

Online Platform

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

