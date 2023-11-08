Hair Wigs And Extensions Market 2023 Significant Growth, Future Business Opportunities And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Hair Wigs And Extensions Market is valued at approximately USD 6.13 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A growing number of people are becoming aware of how hair wigs can enhance a person's appearance if they are struggling with hair loss. Hair wigs and extensions are being used as a customization for satisfying the user's distinct desire, ability to create various hairstyles without harming the hair, and capacity to produce realistic-looking results. The growing prevalence of hair-related problems, such as alopecia, and growing geriatric population across the globe, are the key factors propelling industry growth. Furthermore, rising incidences of cancer are also catering to the growth of market.

The population of people 60 and over was 1.4 billion in 2020, and the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that the number will quadruple to 2.1 billion by 2050. Additionally, major players are releasing specially made hair-related products that best meet consumer demand. For instance, Hi-MO LLC offers customized items, such as hair wigs, hair color, hair care, and others, for each customer. The rising incidence of androgenetic alopecia, often known as baldness, has led to a rise in the use of wigs and extensions among consumers. However, the side effects of Hair Wigs And Extensions such as scalp itching, and discomfort stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hair Wigs And Extensions Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region's increasing disease prevalence. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:



Evergreen Products Group Limited.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Artnature Inc.

Aderans Co., Ltd.

Donna Bella Hair

F.N. Longlocks

ALERIANA Wigs

Klix Hair Extensions

Indique Hair Shake-N-Go, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, Waeve announced its plan that it would launch a set of six different wig styles 4 times every year.

In Aug 2020, BELLAMI announced the partnership with Kristen Hancher and plans to launch the new bold, colorful wigs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hair Type:

Human Hair

Synthetic hair

By Product:

Wigs

Extensions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

