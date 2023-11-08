Oral Irrigator Market Emerging Trends, Demand Dynamics And Growing Business Opportunities Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Oral Irrigator Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Oral Irrigator Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Oral Irrigator Market is valued at approximately USD 962.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. An oral irrigator is a dental device that helps in cleansing the mouth by dentists or even at home by using a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental plaque and food debris present between teeth and below the gum line. The growing prevalence of dental caries, increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene, coupled with the increase in health expenditure are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to the World Dental Federation (FDI), in 2019, nearly 3.9 billion persons were affected by dental diseases worldwide with untreated dental caries impacting around 44% of the global population. Thereby, the rising incidences of dental caries are fueling the demand for Oral Irrigators, which is augmenting the market growth. In addition, rising introduction of innovative products, as well as growing disposable income in emerging economies are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, need for battery replacement or recharging are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Oral Irrigator Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising expenditure on health & hygiene products, growing adoption of cutting-edge technology by the leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising inclination towards healthcare, increasing incidences of periodontal disease, as well as rising medical tourism in the area.

Major market players included in this report are:



Colgate-Palmolive

Procter & Gamble

Church & Dwight

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Dr. Fresh

Dentaid Shenzhen Risun Technology Co.,Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, WATERPIK announced the introduction of its new product WATERPIK SONIC-FUSION(R) 2.0. The product offers a convenient, compact, and proficient all-in-one brushing and flossing experience.

In September 2020, Oclean- a brand of Huami Corporation declares the launch of world's smallest smart oral irrigator Oclean W1 on Amazon across the United States valued at USD 79.99.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Countertop

Cordless

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Home

Dentistry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

