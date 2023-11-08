Chilled And Deli Foods Market To Observe Surprising Growth Of Business Outlook And Regional Overview To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Chilled & Deli Foods Market is valued at approximately USD 217.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Chilled & Deli Foods refers to ready to eat food products that are normally stored at refrigeration temperatures, equivalent to 0 - -5 C. Due to their perishable nature, these products are required to be stored at lower temperatures to increase their shelf life. There are different kinds of Chilled & Deli Foods available such as Meat Sausages, Bread & Bakery Items, Salads, Sauces, and Dips among others. The growing demand for Ready to eat Food Products and increasing number of working-class individuals as well as recent product announcements from leading market players are key factors driving the market growth.

According to Statista - in 2019, the total sales of ready to eat meals in the Indian market was valued at USD 380 million, and this further increased to USD 463.9 million in 2020. Moreover, as per Statista - in 2018, the global market for frozen foods was valued at USD 260.8 billion and the market is projected to grow to USD 366.3 billion by 2026. Also, rising investment in Cold Chain logistics infrastructure and growing emergence of Quick Service Restaurants are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising concern over usage of nitrates and nitrites in deli food products and increasing health consciousness among individuals would impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Chilled & Deli Foods Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to factors such as growing consumption of packaged food and beverages as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising emergence of quick service restaurants as well as growing expansion of cold chain logistics sector in the region would offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:



General Mills Inc.

PepsiCo

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Calbee

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

Conagra Brands, Inc. ITC Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:



Acquisition, In March 2021, Norwegian based Orkla acquired an 80% stake in Vantaa, Finland based foodservice company Seagood Oy Fort Deli. Fort Deli is a leading supplier of frozen products, sauces, and condiments in Finland. This acquisition would help the company in strengthening its market presence. New Product Launch, In August 2022, Mumbai, India based Pescafresh, D2C seafood and meats brand, unveiled a new range of crafted Chicken Deli meats under its RTE-RTC range SaSH22. Under this new range, the company introduced Chicken Sandwich Ham, Chicken Herbed Sausage, Chicken Salami, and Chicken Cocktail Sausage. This new launch intended to strengthen the product portfolio of the company.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Meat & Meat Alternatives

Cheese

Bread & Bakery Products

Prepared Meal & Sides

Sauces, Dips & Hummus

Others

By Type:

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

