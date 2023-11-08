Global Surimi Market Industry Opportunities, Regional Overview, Business Strategies And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Surimi Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Surimi Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Surimi Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Surimi is a Fish paste made with inexpensive fishers. It is generally made with combination of Alaskan pollock, sugar and sorbitol. Surimi is said be high in omega 3's, which promotes weight loss and help fight inflammation. It is also used in preparation of different types of processed food items. The increasing consumption of Sea Food Worldwide and growing number of health-conscious individuals as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista - during 2020, the global seafood market was estimated at USD 253 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 336 billion dollars by 2025. Also, growing penetration of Horeca (hotels, Restaurants, Cafes) Chains worldwide and rising consumption of Salads & Assorted snacks would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Surimi Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to rising consumption of Surimi as well as growing number of health consciousness individuals in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumption of seafood as well as increasing penetration of quick service restaurants in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Aquamar Inc.

Viciunia Group

Trident Seafoods

Pacific Seafood Group

SeaPak

Glacier Fish Company

Boston Salads & Prepared Foods

Arctic Storm Management Group

OceanFood Sales Ltd. Maruha Nichiro Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, seafood firm Aquamar Holdings completed acquisition of Shining Ocean based in Washington, USA. Shining Ocean is leading manufacturer of Surimi in North American region.

In June 2022, Pokeworks, announced collaboration with Aquamar, North America based Surimi manufacturer. Through this collaboration both the players would launch a Limited Time Offer (LTO) Spicy, Crunchy Surimi Bowl.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retails

Wet Market

By Source

Alaska Pollock

Pacific Whiting

Silver Carp

Others

By Packaging

Chilled or fresh

Frozen

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

