Ginger Ale Market Trends Analysis, Surprising Growth, Industry Opportunities And Strategies Till 2032

Global Ginger Ale Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Ginger Ale is a carbonated, non-alcoholic drink made with ginger. It is widely consumed as sole drink as well as mixed with other spirit-based drinks. Ginger Ale considered high in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which promotes nausea, relieve morning sickness, and it is also effective in managing rheumatoid arthritis. The increasing consumption of carbonated soft drink worldwide and growing preference towards low-calorie soft drinks as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista - as of 2022, the revenue in the global Carbonated Soft Drinks segment estimated at USD 333.30 billion, and the market is projected to grow annually by 6.26% between 2022 and 2026 to reach to USD 424.93 billion by 2026. Also, increasing introduction of new flavored drinks and growing penetration of convenience stores would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, availability of substitute drinks impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ginger Ale Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players as well as growing consumption oof carbonated soft drinks in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of supermarkets & convenience stores as well as growing number of health- conscious individuals in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Hansen Beverage

Zevia

Blenheim Bottling Company

Polar Beverages

Honest Tea

Seagram

Buffalo Rock Company, Boylan Bottling Co.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, New York based Fever-Tree, a leader in premium mixers, launched Smoky Ginger Ale, Spiced Orange Ginger Ale and a Refreshingly Light version of its Premium Ginger Ale in the North American Market.

In April 2020, Reed's Inc. launched new natural ginger ale named Real Ginger Ale. This new drink would be available in two flavors named Original and Zero Sugar Original.

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Golden Ginger Ale

Dry Ginger Ale

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Specialist Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

