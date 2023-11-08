Online Microtransaction Market Analysis By Advanced Technology, Trends And Latest Research Report Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Online Microtransaction Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Online Microtransaction Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Online Microtransaction Market is valued at approximately USD 34.59 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Online Microtransaction refers to in-game purchases that a user can make within a game to unlock additional features of an online game. Most of the free to play games charges some fee to unlock different prime features of the game such as new mission within the game, cosmetics and enhanced special abilities, etc. The growing expansion of gaming industry worldwide and increasing internet penetration in developing economies as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista - in 2021, the total number of mobile gamers worldwide was estimated at 1.7 billion, and this number is projected to grow to 2.2 billion by 2025. Moreover, increasing number of internet users is another key factor accelerating the market growth. For instance, as per Statista - in 2020, the total number of active internet users in India was estimated at 622 million, and this number is projected to grow to more than 900 million by 2025. Also, rising smartphone penetration and growing emergence of online gaming platforms would create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulations from government authorities worldwide impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Online Microtransaction Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players as well as rising online gaming sector in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of online gaming platforms as well as increasing number of smartphone subscribers in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Nexon Co., Ltd.

NCSoft

Riot Games, Inc.

SmileGate (CrossFire)

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

NetEase Inc. Valve Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, China based NetEase, Inc., a leading internet and online game services provider, through its games division NetEase Games acquired Paris, France based acquired Quantic Dream S.A., a leading video game developer. After this acquisition, Quantic Dream would continue to operate independently and focus on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms.

In January 2022, Microsoft Inc. announced acquisition of California based Activision Blizzard, a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publishing. This acquisition is intended for Microsoft's gaming business across various digital assets such as Mobile, Personal Computers, Cloud, etc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

In-game Currencies

Random Chance Purchases

In-game Items

Expiration

Others

By Device:

PC

Gaming Console

Mobile Phones

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

