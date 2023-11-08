Electric Wheelchair Market Becoming A Master: Insights For Growth

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Electric Wheelchair Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Electric Wheelchair Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.
The Global Electric Wheelchair Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2023-2031 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 16,411.28 Mn by 2031, up from US$ 6,999.15 in 2022.
This growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand for electric wheelchairs in hospitals, nursing homes, and home healthcare settings to improve the welfare of patients and healthcare workers. This trend is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities, especially among the aging population.
Carex Health Brands, Inc., Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd, Karman Healthcare, LEVO AG, Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd., Medline, MEYRA GmbH, among others.
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
By Product
Center Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive Standing Electric Wheelchair Push-Rim-Activated Power-Assisted Wheelchairs (PAPAWs) Others
By Component
Joystick Battery Transmission Belt Motors Others
By Charging Type
By Application
Post-Acute Care Pediatric care Maternity Care Senior Care Home Care Sport Injury Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
E-Commerce Websites Company Websites Offline
By End-user
Homecare settings Hospitals/Clinics Others (Travel & Transport, Hospitality, Education)
By Region
North America Europe
Western Europe Asia Pacific
The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe
Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe
China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA South America
Argentina Brazil Rest of South America
