Electric Wheelchair Market Becoming A Master: Insights For Growth

The Global Electric Wheelchair Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2023-2031 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 16,411.28 Mn by 2031, up from US$ 6,999.15 in 2022.

This growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand for electric wheelchairs in hospitals, nursing homes, and home healthcare settings to improve the welfare of patients and healthcare workers. This trend is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities, especially among the aging population.

Carex Health Brands, Inc., Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd, Karman Healthcare, LEVO AG, Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd., Medline, MEYRA GmbH, among others.

By Product



Center Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Push-Rim-Activated Power-Assisted Wheelchairs (PAPAWs) Others

By Component



Joystick

Battery

Transmission Belt

Motors Others

By Charging Type



Wired Wireless

By Application



Post-Acute Care

Pediatric care

Maternity Care

Senior Care

Home Care

Sport Injury Others

By Distribution Channel



Online



E-Commerce Websites

Company Websites

Offline



OEMs



Distributors Others

By End-user



Homecare settings

Hospitals/Clinics Others (Travel & Transport, Hospitality, Education)

By Region



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Poland





Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Rest of MEA

South America



Argentina



Brazil Rest of South America

