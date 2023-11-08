Potato Protein Market Exploring Future Growth Potential, New Developments And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Potato Protein Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Potato Protein Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Potato Protein is a rich source of digestible protein extracted from the juice of potatoes. This is extracted from centrifugation and precipitation. Potato protein contains around 70-76% crude protein, rich in amino acid profile which improves digestibility. The Potato Protein market is expanding because of factors such as rising vegan population and preference for naturally extracted protein supplements.

According to Sentient Media in 2022, there are around 79 million people across the world who are vegan. Also, the sales of plant-based foods grew three times faster than overall food sales in 2021. Growing nutritional profile of potato proteins and rising production of potatoes create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, higher production cost hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Potato Protein Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominates the market with highest revenue, owing to the growing awareness about protein-rich diets and supplements, presence of market players and growing demand from the food & beverages industry. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand for vegan food supplements, changing lifestyle and awareness towards healthy supplements, etc. in the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:



Royal Avebe

Bioriginal Food and Science Corp.

Roquette Frere

Agrana Beteiliguns AG

Peppes Group

Emsland Group

KMC Ingredients

AKV Langholt

PPZ Niechlow Sudstarke GmbH

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2019 - KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen A.M.B.A expanded its product portfolio by introducing Protafy 130, a new food-grade potato protein. This product development was undertaken in response to rising demand for plant-based proteins. This product enabled key food industry players to improve the nutritional quality of their foods and snacks.

Feb 2018 -Avebe U.A. established a new innovation centre at the Zernike Campus in Groningen in 2018. This new innovation centre was established to help its employees innovate in the fields of potato starch and potato protein. A laboratory, a test facility, offices, and a customer innovation centre were all part of the innovation centre.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Concentrates

Isolates

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Feed

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

