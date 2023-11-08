Coconut Water Market Share, Application, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth, Trends And Forecasts 2023 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global coconut water market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Coconut water is a clear liquid found within young coconuts. Coconut water is a healthy beverage since it is low in calories, unlike most soft drinks. The fluid also provides excellent hydration and is capable of replacing electrolytes lost during an exercise session. Coconut water is a popular drink with health-conscious people because of these factors. Coconut water has numerous health benefits, including keeping the body hydrated, curing diarrhea and vomiting, and controlling cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Coconut water can also improve digestion in addition to keeping the body hydrated.

Factors Affecting



The modern, health-conscious society is looking for products that work for their well-being, such as coconut water, which serves as a dehydrator, natural diuretic, digestive soothe, and cholesterol-lower. Moreover, consumers are increasingly moving toward low-sugar products and plant-based beverages, which is driving the consumption of the coconut water market around the world.

The demand for coconut water across the globe anticipates remaining steady regardless of the variety of flavors available in coconut water today.

The high potassium content in it reduces blood pressure and thus reduces stroke risk. In addition, it supports weight loss. Due to this, doctors and dieticians recommend coconut water to patients instead of sugary drinks, which drives the coconut water market. In addition to the high costs of processing, packing, and distributing coconut water, the preservation of tender coconut water also poses a significant barrier to market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the coconut water market in the world. There is an acute shortage of products at major retailers around the world, despite high demand. The demand for coconut water is higher in Southeast Asian nations during the summer months, i.e., March to August. During the peak season of coconut water sales, the pandemic has had a drastic impact. Since coconut water is a convenience product rather than a necessity for a significant portion of the population, its demand will fall for a couple of years before regaining momentum.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific has captured the largest share of the global market for coconut water in terms of revenue due to the high consumption of coconut water and the increasing production of coconuts in the region. Coconut water products sold in North America represent the second-highest revenue share in the global market. It is due to the prevalence of packaged organic foods and beverages.

Scope of the Report

The global coconut water market segmentation focuses on Form, Packaging, Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Form



Liquid Powder

Segmentation based on Packaging



Tetra Pack

Plastic Bottle

Segmentation based on Flavor

Plain coconut water Flavored coconut water

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online retail stores Other distribution channels

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Coconut Water Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Coconut Water market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Coconut Water Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Coconut Water market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

