Global Seed Market Latest Trends, Technological Advancement, Driving Factors And Forecast To 2032

Global Seed Market is valued approximately at USD 63.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A seed is a fully developed, fertilised ovule from a flowering plant that normally contains an embryo and can germinate to produce a new plant. . The Seed market is expanding because of factors such as growth in the usage of commercial seeds, high adoption of biotech crops and increase in the demand from the biofuel sector.

According to an OECD-FAO research, 49% of the world's food needs will still be met by grains by 2050. . Global cereal consumption is anticipated to rise from 2.6 billion metric tons in 2018 to 2.9 billion metric tons in 2027. Another important component driving the market is rising demand for healthy and organic processed products and public-private partnerships in varietal development. The market would be primarily driven by increasing demand for cereals, oils, and vegetables, demand for biotech crops, and a decline in per capita cropland. HYVs and hybrid varieties can help farmers meet the demand to produce more from the limited amount of arable land available per person in order to receive higher returns. Farmers have been encouraged by this tendency to turn away from traditional seed sources in favor of packaged seeds that promise higher yields. However, impact of climate change on crop production and price fluctuations in oilseeds stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Seed Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to rising seed replacement rates and greater hybrid acceptance in important crops like rice, maize, and vegetables. Hybrid rice's growth prospects in the area are still quite promising. Furthermore, Europe is expected to hold the fastest share owing to rising consumption of agriculture produce, vegetables and more.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Bayer Ag

Syngenta Group

Kws Saat Se

Corteva Agriscience

Groupe Limagrain

Advanta Seeds (Upl)

Sakata Seed Corporation

Dlf Seeds Ltd

Enza Zaden Company

Recent Developments in the Market:



In February 2022, DLF announced the acquistion of OreGroSeeds, it would result in company's expansion for research and product portfolio as well as it also adds a significant operational capacity to support customers and staff. In January 2021, , Bayer revealed four new Seminis vegetable seed kinds. Anshuman tomato, SVHA9093 hot pepper, Bazlet cucumber, and Himgauri cauliflower are some of these kinds.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Trait offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Trait:

Herbicide-tolerance (HT)

Insect-resistance (IR)

Others

By Type:

Conventional

Genetically modified

By Crop Type:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

