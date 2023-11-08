Sage Extract Market Trends, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape And Industry Potential Growth By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Sage Extract Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Sage Extract Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Sage Extract Market is valued at approximately USD 4.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.19% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Sage is used as a natural supplement. It is a plant that is indigenous to countries that surround the Mediterranean Sea. Tannic acid, ursonic acid, carnosic acid, fumaric acid, niacin, flavones, chlorogenic acid, and caffeic acid are all found in sage leaf. Sage is produced from the Salvia officinalis plant's leaf. It is also known as garden sage, dalmatian sage, real sage, and common sage. It demonstrates health-promoting properties like expectorant, cicatrizant, antifungal, antioxidant, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties. Sage Extract is widely used in cosmetics products. Thus, the rising cosmetics industry would create lucrative demand for the market. Also, another factor driving market is the growing pharmaceutical industry. The preparation of medicines for the treatment of digestive problems, such as diarrhoea, gastritis, appetite loss, and heartburn, uses sage extract. Additionally, sage extract is used to reduce excessive sweating and salivation. Sage extract is also used in medicinal uses for disorders such as depression and memory loss.

According to Statista, in 2015, the revenue of the global cosmetics market was USD 77,845.5 million and the number is anticipated to reach USD 1,31,041.2 million by 2026. Also, rising demand for herbal medicinal products and supplements will create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the high cost of Sage Extract stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sage Extract Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising uses of sage extract in medicinal products in the region. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Sage Extract Market across the North America region.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Barrington Nutritionals, a leader, and provider of a diverse portfolio of additives and ingredients introduced its newest natural extract Sibelius: Sage. It has been clinically proven to improve cognitive performance within an hour of taking the suggested dose; it is a fast-growing substance in the field of cognitive health.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End-Use:

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

