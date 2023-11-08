Automotive Electronics Market Application, Product, Sales And Forecast 2023-2032 Report

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global automotive electronics market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In the automotive electronics industry, vehicles come with automatic and digital controls. Various functions are available via automotive electronics, such as power windows, automated ride controls, lighting, driver assistance, and infotainment. In addition to passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs, electronics come in various categories of vehicles.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC615

Factors Affecting



As IoT and artificial intelligence become mainstream in automobiles, vehicles equipped with automated driving, vehicle safety, and infotainment features become more popular, the automotive electronics market share will increase.

In newly industrialized countries, automotive electronics are not widely adopted, and the integration of automotive electronics increases the cost of the end-product. As smart cities grow and the automotive industry advances, smart autonomous transportation for automobiles is inevitable. There are numerous opportunities to grow the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The pandemic had significant effects on industry players in the market and on operational parameters. In response to the World Health Organization's declaration of a pandemic for the COVID-19 novel virus, countries around the planet implemented nationwide lockdowns in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The disruption of supply chains, as well as manufacturing, has been severely impacted. In response to the spreading of Coronavirus, production and operations slowed down. In addition, COVID-19 has adversely affected the automotive and electronics markets. For instance, 96 percent of the German automotive industry has placed their employees on temporary work during the lockdown because of COVID-19's widespread dissemination.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the revenue for the last forecast period and considering retaining its dominance in the future. A flourishing electronic component manufacturing industry in Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand has significantly contributed to the market growth. China and Japan are the two largest suppliers of automotive electronics in the Asia Pacific. Therefore, Asia Pacific is attractive to investors due to the few manufacturers of automotive electronics. Regional suppliers can capitalize on the resulting demand resulting from the limited number of automotive electronics manufacturers.

North America is forecast to see a significant increase in automotive electronic component sales due to the high level of production of motor vehicles and the presence of companies such as TRW Automotive, Continental Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Autoliv, Inc.

Leading Competitors

The prominent leading competitors in the global Automotive Electronics Market are:



Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan)

Altera Corporation (United States)

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc (United States)

Atmel Corporation (United States)

Autoliv Inc (Europe)

Bosch Group (Europe)

Broadcom Inc (United States)

Continental AG (Europe)

Delphi Technologies (United Kingdom)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Faurecia (Europe)

Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Lear Corporation (United States)

Magna International Inc (North America)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global Automotive Electronics Market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Application, Sales Channel, Component, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type



Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation based on Application



ADAS (Adaptive Cruise Control)

Blind Spot Detection

Parking Assistance

Automated Emergency Braking

Entertainment & Communication

Safety systems Others

Segmentation based on Sales Channel



OEM Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Component



Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current-Carrying Devices Others

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Automotive Electronics Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Automotive Electronics market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Automotive Electronics Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Automotive Electronics market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Automotive Electronics market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2032. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Automotive Electronics market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Automotive Electronics market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Automotive Electronics business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443136684/2796/2023-11-08T04:15:58