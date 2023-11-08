Yoga Mat Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis And Forecast 2023-2032 Report

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global yoga mat market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The practice of yoga proves to be one of the most effective ways of preserving health. As an essential accessory purchased by yoga practitioners across the globe, yoga mats of different types and materials provide comfort while practicing yoga.

Factors Affecting



A number of health issues or disorders are associated with obesity, including sudden cardiac arrest, hypertension, hypotension, and diabetes. In addition to the increase in obesity prevalence, consumers are becoming more health-conscious, driving the growth of the yoga mat market.

Increasing health awareness has led to consumers joining yoga studios and fitness clubs to practice yoga and other fitness activities. The International Health, Racquet, & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) reports that gyms, fitness centers, and other health clubs have seen a significant increase in recent years. It anticipates that this will encourage people to practice yoga and fitness activities, which, in turn, will lead to the growth of the yoga mat market. Yoga mat manufacturers have focused on providing yoga mats with enhanced comfort, more convenience, and a wide selection of materials to consumers to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had a significant impact on nearly every region, whether via economic performance or distribution channels. During the current pandemic, yoga mats, an accessory used by practitioners to perform yoga asanas, have gained popularity. During the COVID-19 outbreak, people became more aware of their health and well-being, encouraging them to participate in yoga programs. These factors contributed to the growth of the yoga mat industry. Yoga mats became more accessible to consumers through e-commerce channels as a result of governments imposing strict social distancing laws during the lockdown period.

Regional Analysis

The yoga mat market held dominance in North America. A major driving factor in the market dominance of yoga mats in North America is the growing popularity of yoga in the region. The yoga mat market is also contributing to its growth due to a large number of end-users. The increase in popularity of yoga in general, and yoga mats in particular, is characterized by people becoming more conscious of their overall well-being and eager to maintain a healthy body.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at a rapid pace. Government programs and an increased level of involvement are the main driving forces behind the market's expansion in the region.

Scope of the Report

The global yoga mat market segmentation focuses on Material, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material



Polyvinyl Chloride

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Others

Cotton Jute

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel



Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Store E-commerce

Segmentation based on End-User



Health Clubs Personal

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

