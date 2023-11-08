Help In Action: Conference Dedicated To Bettering Migrants' Lives

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted a conference where Los Angeles Latinx community and civic leaders reviewed situations affecting migrants and their families. They invited human rights icon Father Alejandro Solalinde Guerra and Mexican state and national officials to brief them on urgent issues affecting the migrant community and recommend policy changes.







Fr. Solalinde has long championed the rights and dignity of migrants. He is founder of Hermanos en el Camino (Brothers on the Road), a migrant shelter providing humanitarian aid, food, and legal assistance to migrants since 2007. He also coordinates the Catholic Pastoral Care Centre for Migrants in southwestern Mexico (La Pastoral de Movilidad Humana Pacifico Sur del Episcopado Mexicano).

He has traveled on the network of freight trains that transport migrants through his country, saying this was the only way to comprehend the horrors they face on their journey through Mexico to the U.S. border. In his presentation, Solalinde stressed that migrants are unique beings. They are seeking to survive and create a better life for themselves and their families against tremendous odds. A close friend of Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Solalinde wanted the input of the L.A. Hispanic community so he could present their concerns and suggestions to the president.

The conference opened with a briefing on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by Francisco Sanz Polo of the Church of Scientology. He presented the human rights initiative the Church supports-United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights. Those attending watched a brief documentary on the history of human rights and read sections of the United for Human Rights booklet The Story of Human Rights. Author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard inspired these campaigns in his belief that“human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights stresses the role of education in creating a world where all can enjoy their rights. Raising awareness of the existence of these rights is the vital first step in empowering those whose rights are infringed. And it is key to creating a culture where human rights are supported. For this reason, the Church provides these simple and compelling educational materials free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to educate others on this vital subject.

The Church of Scientology partners with the Los Angeles Latin American community on programs that support their rights and unique cultures. An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles was designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. It was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010 .

