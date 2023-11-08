Swiss Democracy Official: 'The Goal Is To Push A More Positive Narrative'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Как Швейцария должна продвигать демократию в мире



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Last week, the International IDEA democracy foundation published its annual review, announcing more autocratic advances and making glum reading for democracy fans around the world. In Switzerland, coincidentally, the past week also saw the publication of a new bookExternal link , Democracy and Democracy Promotion in a Fractured World, edited by Simon Geissbühler, the head of the Swiss foreign ministry's Peace and Human Rights Division.

SWI swissinfo spoke to Geissbühler at the book's launchExternal link in Bern.

SWI: Democracy across the world has been having a hard time for years. Is it safe to say the same is true for democracy promotion?

Simon Geissbühler: Well, the fact that there are now a lot of backsliding democracies is also a chance for democracy support efforts. But the approach has to be adapted; it's not about trying to bring democracy to non-democratic countries. While support via development cooperation or election missions continues, one new approach is the idea of fostering“democratic resilience”: that is, supporting existing democracies which are coming under external or internal pressure.

Take Ukraine, for example: how can it be helped right now – at a time of acute stress – to keep democratic elements like freedom of expression, participation and a lively civil society alive? The tendency during a war is obviously to bunker down and centralise, but it's important to try to ensure democratic and civil society progress isn't wiped out. For Switzerland, engagement with countries like Botswana or Ghana – also democracies coming under a certain pressure – is also a new avenue of approach.