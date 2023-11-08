King Meets Belgium Monarch

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received King Philippe of the Belgians at Beit Al Urdun.
Discussions covered means to bolster the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as expanding cooperation across all sectors, according to a Royal Court statement.
King Abdullah hosted a dinner in honour of King Philippe, who is on a two-day visit to Jordan.
During his visit, King Philippe is scheduled to attend a joint Jordanian-Belgian military exercise.
MENAFN08112023000028011005ID1107392356
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.