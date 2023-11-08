King Meets Belgium Monarch

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received King Philippe of the Belgians at Beit Al Urdun.

Discussions covered means to bolster the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as expanding cooperation across all sectors, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah hosted a dinner in honour of King Philippe, who is on a two-day visit to Jordan.

During his visit, King Philippe is scheduled to attend a joint Jordanian-Belgian military exercise.



