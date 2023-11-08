King Tells NATO Everyone Is Paying Price For Absence Of Political Solution To Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday said that everyone today is paying the price of the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, calling for a comprehensive approach to regional security based on resolving the Palestinian issue.

At a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and members of the North Atlantic Council, King Abdullah called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty said at the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, that dealing with the day after the war must begin with addressing the root cause of the conflict, on the basis of the two-state solution.

Calling for stopping Israeli settlers' attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, the King warned of an explosion of the situation in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The secretary-general and North Atlantic Council members, who represent NATO member states, warned of further aggravation of the situation and the spillover of the crisis and conflict into the West Bank and Al Haram Al Sharif in Jerusalem.

They also expressed concern over the increasing number of civilian casualties, highlighting the need for Israel to abide by international law, which requires the protection of civilians.

Attendees also called for a ceasefire that allows the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, warning against a famine among civilians and more death among the sick and injured in hospitals.

They rejected labelling the conflict as one between East and West as some may seek to do, noting the importance of finding a political solution based on the two-state solution.

The NATO secretary general and members of the North Atlantic Council commended Jordan's role, under His Majesty's leadership, in working towards regional peace and safeguarding holy sites in Jerusalem, in addition to the Kingdom's humanitarian role.

The meeting also covered means of enhancing partnership and capacity-building between Jordan and NATO.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Jordan's Ambassador to Belgium Saja Majali attended the meeting.