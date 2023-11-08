Jusoor's 'Championing Women In Business Leadership' Addresses Hurdles Faced By Syrian Women Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jusoor's newly launched programme titled“Championing Women in Business Leadership” addresses the obstacles faced by Syrian women entrepreneurs in Jordan and the region.

Jusoor is an international NGO and a leading global actor in educational and entrepreneurial programmes for Syrian and host communities' children and youth.

“Empowering women in business through leadership is not just a matter of gender equality; it's a strategic imperative for economic growth and societal progress,” Jusoor's head of entrepreneurship, Ziena Abu Dalbouh, told The Jordan Times.

“Jusoor's intervention responds to data that presents women entrepreneurs as ones that have exceptional talent and market performance, while also facing unique barriers to establish themselves as leaders in the current environment.” according to a Jusoor statement.

Starting January 2024, Jusoor and throughout nine months will provide support to Syrian women who are founders and co-founders of start-ups, the statement noted.



Through an in-depth assessment, each woman will receive 20 hours of tailored 1:1 sessions with business experts and consultants.

Research consistently shows that a diverse leadership team that includes women brings fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that drive business success, according to Abu Dalbouh.

Pointing that through equipping women with the necessary leadership skills and opportunities,“We not only harness their full potential but also foster a more inclusive and prosperous global economy.”

Explaining the direct meaning of leadership, she stated that it is a commitment to empowering women in honing and enhancing their capacities and attributes as proficient leaders, through a comprehensive array of leadership coaching sessions, including public speaking and voice coaching, networking skills, negotiation, conflict management and resolution, personal branding, emotional intelligence, business psychology, advocacy training, creative thinking, problem solving and one-on-one consultation sessions with specialised experts.



Additionally, Jusoor will provide $10,000 pre seed grants for women who are in the inception phase of their businesses, Abu Dalbouh added.





According to Forbes Middle East, women-led businesses make up less than 5 per cent of the MENA's total businesses, compared with a global average between 23 per cent and 26 per cent.



