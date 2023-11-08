Khasawneh, German Minister Discuss Cooperation, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Tuesday received German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Khasawneh briefed the visiting German minister on the intensive efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure unaltered delivery of humanitarian aid, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The premier stressed the urgent need to stop the aggression, which has resulted in more than 10,000 civilian casualties, two-thirds of them were women and children.

The prime minister underlined the "deep-rooted" Amman-Berlin, expressing gratitude for Germany's assistance and technical support to Jordan's economic and development sectors.



He also voiced Jordan's keenness in replicating Germany's expertise in education reform, especially in the field of vocational and technical education.



The establishment of a centre for the facilitation of labour mobility between both countries and skills denvelopment, as part of the Joint Declaration of Cooperation signed during His Majesty King Abdullah's recent visit to Germany, is of particular importance in enhancing human skills and vocational and technical training, he said.

The Prime Minister reviewed Jordan's comprehensive modernisation agenda, which includes political, economic and administrative dimensions.



The economic modernisation vision sets ambitious targets to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and attract foreign investment, he noted.

Khasawneh also explained that the Syrian refugee crisis has affected vital sectors in Jordan, particularly education and water resources, lamenting the“significant” reduction in international support for Jordan's response plan to the Syrian crisis.

The German minister reiterated Germany's commitment to supporting economic projects and programmes, voicing appreciation for Jordan's efforts and the burdens it bears in hosting refugees, and her country's support to Jordan in addressing this challenge.



Germany is intended to provide additional support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, she said.



The German minister also expressed regret at the civilian casualties on both sides in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.