Phoenix Mecano Management AG / Key word(s): Investment

Phoenix Mecano opens new industrial park in China

08.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Technology Group Phoenix Mecano today celebrates the opening of its new industrial park in Jiaxing. The new site increases operational efficiency and provides space for future growth. Stein am Rhein/Kloten/Jiaxing, 8 November 2023 – The new industrial complex combines on a total of 150,000 m2 the central activities and global headquarters of the DewertOkin Technology Group division which produces drive, system and hardware technology for electrically adjustable comfort and healthcare furniture. In addition to production halls equipped with state-of-the-art technology, it includes a global research and development center as well as a certification laboratory in accordance with the Chinese national industrial standard. The new site, with around 1100 employees, has a capacity of twenty million actuators for electrically adjustable care and comfort furniture per year. The investment amounts to around EUR 100 million over a period of five years.



Phoenix Mecano Group CEO Dr. Rochus Kobler said: "The DewertOkin Technology Group is very well established in its target markets as a leading provider of system solutions. With its global production network, its international sales strategy and its high level of in-house value creation, the DOT Group is in an outstanding strategic and operational position."



Jiaxing offers ideal conditions because a technology cluster of the global upholstered furniture industry has formed here. The consolidation of several smaller production plants in this major city southwest of Shanghai increases the efficiency of operating processes and enhances vertical integration. At the same time, it creates space for future growth.



The DewertOkin product area has grown strongly over the past ten years, even though supply chain problems in the aftermath of the COVID 19 crisis had temporarily slowed growth. Drivers of these structural growth markets are long-term megatrends. Cocooning and higher expectations of home furnishings are fueling demand for electrically adjustable comfort furniture. At the same time, demand for healthcare furniture in hospitals and home care is increasing as society ages.



Photos of the new industrial park are available for download on the Phoenix Mecano Group website . For more information, please contact:

Phoenix Mecano Management

Dr Rochus Kobler, CEO

Lindenstrasse 23, CH-8302 Kloten

Tel: +41 (0)43 255 4 255



About DewertOkin Technology Group

The DewertOkin Technology Group, headquartered in Jiaxing, China, manufactures drive, system and hardware technology for electrically adjustable comfort and healthcare furniture. At its production sites in Asia and Europe, it manufactures both individual mechanical components for various applications and customized and coordinated system solutions. Drive technology from DewertOkin is widely used in intelligent furniture (relax sofas, recliners, cinema seats, massage chairs and beds), medical applications (hospital and nursing beds) and control systems for height- adjustable desks. DewertOkin was founded in 1982 and contributed 39% of Phoenix Mecano's Group sales in the 2022 financial year with around 2500 employees.



About Phoenix Mecano

The Phoenix Mecano Group is a global player in the enclosures and industrial components segments and is a leader in many markets. Headquartered in Stein am Rhein, Switzerland, the Group employs around 8,000 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR 793 million in 2022. It is geared towards the manufacture of niche products and system solutions for customers in the mechanical engineering, measurement and control technology, medical technology, aerospace technology, alternative energy, and home and hospital care sectors. Phoenix Mecano was founded in 1975 and has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 1988.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Phoenix Mecano Management AG Hofwisenstrasse 6 8260 Stein am Rhein Switzerland Phone: +41 (0)43 255 4 255 ISIN: CH0002187810 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1767655



End of News EQS News Service