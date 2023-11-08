EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

PWO Group continues positive development in first 9 months of 2023

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO):“We are making good progress in all areas of strategic importance to the Group. The independence of our business model from internal combustion engines, high innovative strength, global expansion, green transformation - these are the building blocks with which we are shaping the future.”



Strong third quarter

High level of new business stands for sustained future growth

Forecasts for 2023 raised on October 6, 2023 Green transformation accelerated

Oberkirch , November 8, 2023 – In the first 9 months of the year, the PWO Group achieved a business performance that exceeded its planning. The forecasts for key performance indicators for the 2023 fiscal year were therefore raised on October 6, 2023 – in some cases for the second time this year.

The high level of new business in recent years is now resulting in an ongoing stream of new series production start-ups and ramp-ups that conspicuously exceed ramp-downs. Intensive cooperation in global teams also allows for continuous improvements in operating processes that have a positive impact on earnings.

Our high capacity for innovation when it comes to developing new solutions in environmentally friendly lightweight construction is valued by our customers all around the world. We contribute to shaping the ramp-up of e-mobility and are part of numerous electric vehicles and platforms. With components for battery management systems and electrohydraulic brake servos that enable braking energy to be recovered, we are applying our expertise in metal forming at the frontier of what is technologically possible and continuously expanding our range of solutions.

In the third quarter, we again set the course to further strengthen our competitiveness and be able to keep manufacturing our products as close to our customers as possible in the future. We have acquired 100,000 square meters of land for our new production site in Eastern Europe and the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the first building will take place shortly.

In addition, we are speeding up our green transformation and, as previously reported, will switch completely to green power at our locations in China by 2026 already. At our Mexican locations, too, we are firmly pressing ahead with plans to reduce our carbon footprint.

The following key figures were achieved in the PWO Group in the first 9 months of 2023:

Revenue: EUR

417.3 million (previous year: EUR

395.2 million)

EBIT before currency effects: EUR

23.9 million (previous year: EUR

23.0 million)

EBIT including currency effects: EUR

23.6 million (previous year: EUR

23.0 million)



Net income for the period: EUR

13.0 million (previous year: EUR

14.8 million)

Capital expenditure: EUR

18.2 million (previous year: EUR

13.9 million)

Free cash flow: EUR

8.9 million (previous year: EUR

-6.4 million)

Equity ratio: 37.7 percent (December 31, 2022: 37.8 percent) Lifetime volume of new business: approx. EUR

810 million (previous year: approx. EUR

730 million)



We are confirming our current forecasts for the 2023 fiscal year. In the case of the anticipated capital expenditure of EUR

40 million (previous year: EUR

19.8 million), implementation or the cash outflow of part of this volume may not take place until the 2024 fiscal year due to reporting date effects. This would have a positive effect on the balance sheet ratios as of the end of the 2023 fiscal year and on free cash flow in the reporting year.

Our expectations for the 2023 fiscal year are still based on the assumptions that there will be no major disruptions to supply chains in the fourth quarter of 2023 – for example due to pandemic-related restrictions, economic sanctions, or further intensification of geopolitical tensions – and that energy will be available in sufficient quantities and there will be no significant deviations from the anticipated price developments. The statement on the third quarter and the first 9 months of 2023 will be published on the PWO website at today. PWO AG The Executive Board



PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions

1,200 PRODUCT SOLUTIONS | 3,000 EMPLOYEES | 9 LOCATIONS | MORE THAN 100 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

We are a global company in the mobility industry that contributes to shaping the environmentally friendly mobility of the future with innovations and is positioned entirely independent of internal combustion engines.

With our expertise in environmentally friendly lightweight construction, we are a technology leader that combines cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We develop and produce sophisticated metal components and complex subsystems at the frontier of what is technologically possible. We meet the challenges of our time with innovative and sustainable concepts. Above all, we want to seize the opportunities that they present.

As a values-based employer with informal structures at a global level, we offer our employees a meaningful environment for realizing their personal potential. Transparent and responsible corporate governance is a key part of our self-image.

We have summed up our corporate strategy in the motto PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.



