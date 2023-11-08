Bet-At-Home.Com AG: Group Figures For The First Three Quarters Of 2023

EQS-News: bet-at-home AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

bet-at-home AG: Group figures for the first three quarters of 2023

08.11.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS



bet-at-home AG: Group figures for the first three quarters of 2023

Düsseldorf, 08 November 2023. The bet-at-home AG Group announces financial results for the first three quarters of 2023. Major developments in the first three quarters 2023 The bet-at-home AG Group intends to have key corporate functions performed by outsourcing partners by the end of the 2023 financial year. In this regard, in February 2023, the Malta-licensed offering (domain .com) of bet-at-home Internet Ltd. was outsourced to the reputable iGaming software provider EveryMatrix. The outsourcing of the German-licensed offering at was successfully completed in October 2023. The group will henceforth concentrate internal development and operation solely on those customer- and revenue-relevant components that cannot be sourced externally, or can only be done so insufficiently.

Revenue development in the first three quarters 2023 Gross betting and gaming revenue in the first three quarters of 2023 amounted to EUR 34.5 million, which is 11.6% lower than the previous year's level (1Q-3Q 2022: EUR 39.1 million). This resulted mainly from regulatory developments in the core market of Germany, particularly the imposition of cross-product and cross-provider monthly betting limits effective from July 1, 2022, as well as adverse sporting results. Whereby the over-proportional number of favorites winning in the most prominent football leagues significantly affected the profit margin in the sports betting segment in the third quarter of 2023. Also relevant was a weaker performance of the online gaming segment, which was negatively impacted by restrictions on the licensed offering compared to the previous year.

Earnings development in the first three quarters 2023 Personnel expenses decreased by 38.8% year-on-year to EUR 6.6 million, due to two restructuring programs implemented in the 2022 financial year. Throughout the 2023 financial year, bet-at-home steadily intensified its brand presence and placed its marketing focus on the start of the 2023/2024 football season through a large-scale advertising campaign and numerous bonus promotions. As a result, marketing expenses in the first three quarters 2023 increased by 33.8% year-on-year, to EUR 11.7 million. The Management Board intends to further expand the company's strong market position in the sports betting sector in the core markets of Germany and Austria, in particular through targeted marketing measures. Other operating expenses in the first three quarters of 2023 decreased by 15.9% year-on-year to EUR 8.6 million. EBITDA in the first three quarters of 2023 amounted to EUR 1.7 million, which is 24.4% below the level of the same period of last year (1Q-3Q 2022: EUR 2.2 million).

Stable asset and capital structure The Group's consolidated equity as of September 30, 2023 totalled EUR 28.7 million (December 31, 2022: EUR 28.9 million). Cash and cash equivalents within the bet-at-home AG Group amounted to EUR 36.8 million as of September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: EUR 35.3 million).

Outlook for the 2023 financial year The Management Board expects gross betting and gaming revenue of the bet-at-home AG Group for the 2023 financial year in the range of EUR 44 – 48 million and nevertheless an EBITDA in the upper range of the previously announced forecast from EUR -3 million to EUR 1 million (as reported in the interim financial report 2023, there may arise additional one-off effects from the winding-up of bet-at-home Entertainment Ltd. (in Liquidation)).

Group quarterly statement for the first three quarters 2023 The detailed Group quarterly statement can be downloaded on the Group's Investor Relations website at .

About bet-at-home The bet-at-home AG Group is active in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. With 5.7 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of the largest providers in Europe. The bet-at-home AG Group has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and online gambling. These licences authorise the company to organise and to sell online sports betting and online casinos in Germany as well as in other countries of the European Union. bet-at-home is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for all Group companies in Germany, Austria and Malta. Since 2009, bet-at-home AG has been part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, a French group specialising in online gambling and online sports betting. FL Entertainment N.V. holds the majority of shares and voting rights in bet-at-home AG via Betclic Everest SAS. The bet-at-home AG Group is therefore included in the consolidated financial statements of FL Entertainment N.V., which are disclosed on a regular basis on the dates specified in the FL Entertainment N.V. financial calendar.





Contact Investor Relations +49 211 545 598 77

08.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: bet-at-home AG Tersteegenstrasse 30 40474 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 211 545 598 77 Fax: +49 211 545 598 78 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5 WKN: A0DNAY Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1767685



End of News EQS News Service