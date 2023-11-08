STARTUP Odisha Launches Millet Innovation Challenge To Showcase Transformative Solutions

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (KNN) STARTUP Odisha has launched millet innovation challenge for recognised startups to pitch their transformative solutions and ideas.



The challenge has been launched ahead of international convention on millets beginning from November 9.

As per reports, Potential startups will have the opportunity to win cash rewards, receive promotional support and exclusivity to pilot their solutions with Odisha Millet Mission.

Startups with expertise in diverse millet industry such as branding and packaging, logistics and supply chain management have been encouraged to participate in the challenge.



Speaking about the innovative challenge, Executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai said that the challenge will help foster innovation in the millet industry and play a crucial role in ensuring food security, empowering local communities, and driving economic growth.



The final pitching event will take place at the convention on November 10. The challenge will culminate with the announcement of the top-three winners and they will receive cash awards of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.



Principal secretary of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Arabinda Padhee said the primary goal of the initiative is to support startups for creating innovative solutions that enhance millet processing, improve value addition and expand the market for millet-based products.



