Udyam Portal Crosses Registration Of 15 Cr MSME Jobs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 8 (KNN) The registration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) jobs on the the government's Udyam portal has surpassed the 15 crore mark.

With the registration count crossing 3 crore (3.06 crore), 13.86 crore jobs (including 3.41 crore women employees) were reported by 2.06 MSMEs registered directly on the portal while the remaining 1.17 crore jobs were reported by 99.98 lakh micro units registered on the Udyam portal via the Udyam Assist Portal (UAP) of the government, data from the platform showed.

“It is a matter of immense joy and pride that under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, MSME sector ‍ has achieved the great achievement of generating 15 crore+ employment. These 15 crore workers include more than 3.4 crore women. Under the multidimensional guidance of the Prime Minister, the MSME sector ‍ is promoting micro, small and medium entrepreneurs on a large scale, thereby creating new livelihoods across the country,” MSME Minister Narayan Rane posted on X (formerly Twitter).



As of Tuesday, 2.99 crore Udyam units were micro enterprises followed by 5.80 lakh small enterprises and 54,025 medium enterprises.



The Udyam portal was launched in July 2020 to replace the Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) in 2020.

According to the MSME ministry's 2020-21 annual report, UAM had registered only 1.02 crore

MSMEs

during its years of operation between September 2015 and June 30, 2020.



The number of jobs reported by 6.33 crore MSMEs in India stood at 11 crores, the annual report had noted citing data from the National Sample Survey

(NSS) 73rd round conducted during the period 2015-16.



To bring the MSMEs not registered with GST under the formal sector, the government had launched UAP in January this year to enable them access to priority sector lending. UAP was initially discussed in a report by the standing committee on finance headed by Jayant Sinha, Member of Parliament and former Minister of State for Finance in April last year.

