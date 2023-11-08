Hatsun Agro Proudly Announces Remarkable Growth In Milk Procurement, Ensures Supply Stability

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Hatsun Agro, a leading player in the dairy industry and Chairman Mr R G Chandramogan , proudly announces a significant surge in milk procurement, ensuring a robust and stable supply for the coming months. In response to last year's challenges, the company has undertaken strategic measures to overcome supply shortages and inflated purchase prices.





Following a meticulous correction in selling prices and moderation of purchase prices, Hatsun Agro has experienced a remarkable upswing in milk procurement volume. In the months of September and October, the company achieved an impressive 25% increase in procurement, thanks to the establishment of additional collection centers and the inclusion of more farmers across all states.





The figures speak for themselves – in September, Hatsun Agro procured over 11 crore liters of milk, and in October, the company reached an all-time high, collecting over 12 crore liters of milk in a single month. This exceptional growth in procurement not only signifies the company's commitment to overcoming challenges but also positions Hatsun Agro as a reliable and sustainable source of dairy products.





With the expanded network of collection centers and the inclusion of more farmers, Hatsun Agro confidently asserts that there will be no recurrence of supply shortages experienced last year. The proactive steps taken by the company have not only addressed past issues but have also set the stage for continued growth and stability in the dairy supply chain.





Hatsun Agro remains dedicated to providing quality dairy products to consumers while ensuring fair practices for farmers. The company expresses gratitude to its stakeholders for their continued support and looks forward to a future of sustained growth and success.





Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) Is a leading private-sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine-quality cattle collected directly from around 4,50,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams – South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk – the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products of Curd, Paneer, Yogurt, Cheese spread...a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, ibaco – a Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes, & Santosa – a fast-growing cattle feed brand .





