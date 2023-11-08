Bajaj Finance Home Loan: Special Festive Interest Rate Starting From 8.45%* P.A

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India

Bajaj Finance, one of India's leading financial services companies, is offering special festive interest rates for home loan seekers till November 12, 2023. With an interest rate starting from 8.45%* p.a., you can choose a repayment tenure of up to 40 years* and own your dream home this Diwali.





Salaried individuals, self-employed individuals, doctors, and other professionals can apply online for Bajaj Finance Home Loan and benefit from the quick approval process. You can opt for a fresh home loan of Rs. 15 crore* or transfer your existing home loan to Bajaj Finance with the Home Loan Balance Transfer facility. With the balance transfer facility, you can be eligible for a top-up loan of Rs. 1 crore*.





If you plan to buy your home this Diwali, apply online on the Bajaj Finserv website and benefit from the low interest rate and convenient EMIs as low as Rs. 729/lakh*. You can use our Home Loan EMI Calculator and plan your EMIs better.







Why should you choose the Bajaj Finance Home Loan?

With Bajaj Finance Home Loan , you can avail of low interest rates, high loan amount, zero foreclosure charges, digital application process, quick disbursal, low EMIs per lakh, and more.





Here are some of the reasons why you should choose Bajaj Finance Home Loan:

Low interest rates : Considering interest rates before applying for a home loan is one of the crucial factors. Bajaj Finance offers competitive interest rates on home loans starting from 8.45%*, making it affordable for customers to finance their homes.





Longer repayment tenure : When taking a loan of a higher loan amount, a major factor that concerns most customers is the repayment tenure. With Bajaj Finance, you can repay your home loan over a tenure of up to 40 years*. This allows you to tailor your loan as per your financial planning and thus make loan repayment at your convenience.





Loan amount : With Bajaj Finance Home Loan, you can get a loan of Rs. 15 crores*, depending on your eligibility. You can check your eligibility by using our Home Loan Eligibility Calculator .





Easy approval and quick disbursal : Bajaj Finance offers a quick and easy online application process that helps you get your loan approved easily. With its quick disbursal, you can access your loan amount easily.





Top-up loans : If you already have an existing home loan, you can transfer your loan to Bajaj Finance at a competitive interest rate and qualify for a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore* to finance additional expenses, such as renovations or repairs.





Know how to apply for a home loan online

A step-by-step guide to applying for a home loan:







Click on the ' APPLY ' button on this page



Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type

Now select the type of loan you wish to apply for

Generate and submit your OTP to verify your phone number

Upon OTP verification, enter additional details like your monthly income, required loan amount, and if you have identified the property

In the following steps, enter your date of birth, PAN card details, and other details as requested, depending on your selected occupation type Click on the ' SUBMIT ' button





That's it! Once your application is submitted, our representative will connect and guide you through the next steps.





*Terms & conditions





About Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited -

one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 66 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs and working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited enjoys the highest credit ratings from CRISIL and India Ratings. The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.



For more information, please visit I Facebook I Linkedin .