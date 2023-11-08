Blinken discusses aid for Ukraine with Japanese PM

(MENAFN) During their discussions on Tuesday, November 7, in Tokyo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delved into several key topics, with a primary focus on extending support to Ukraine in its efforts to resist Russian aggression.



The meeting took place as part of Blinken's visit to Tokyo, where he was attending the G7 ministers' meeting. This information was relayed by a news outlet, referencing a statement published on the State Department's official website.



"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Kishida reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to continuing to provide Ukraine the support it needs to defend its independence and protect its people," the press release says.



During their meeting, both parties engaged in a comprehensive discussion regarding Japan's role as a leader within the G7 framework, particularly in addressing the pressing global challenges of our time.



Additionally, they explored avenues for enhancing trilateral cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea, focusing on various security aspects and the provision of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.

